Dividing people on religious lines part of Pakistani conspiracy to disturb peace in J-K: BJP

Raina also advised Congress workers that there is no need for an uproar over the questioning of their leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money laundering investigation as nobody is above law in the country.

Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of India and is grappling with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for over three decades. As Pakistan is facing defeat (in the proxy war) at the hands of our forces, a conspiracy was hatched in the form of targeted killings and dividing people on religious lines to disturb the peaceful atmosphere, he told reporters here.

The BJP leader was responding to a question about the recent incidents of communal tension, especially in Jammu region's Chenab valley where curfew and restrictions had to be imposed to maintain law and order.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir are desirous of peace as they have seen enough of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. We have had enough tolerance and all those anti-national and anti-social elements behind the innocent killings and disturbing communal harmony will be sternly dealt with by police and other security agencies, Raina said.