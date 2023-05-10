DLMCs to implement Kissan Sampark Abhiyan in J&K

Jammu, May 10: The government Wednesday constituted District Level Monitoring Committees (DLMCs) for successful implementation of “Kissan Sampark Abhiyan” in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
DLMCs will have Additional District Development Commissioner as their chairmen while District Information Officer and all Chief or District Officers of Agriculture Production Department will be members. District Nodal Officer (to be nominated by Agriculture Production Department) will be the member secretary and "any officer or official or expert with domain knowledge/relevance to be co-opted by the Committee will be the co-opted member."
As per the terms of reference, DLMCs will ensure organisation of orientation programmes for farmers at the specified venues and on the dates earmarked for the same. They will also ensure the availability of all logistics at the venue of the "farmers’ orientation (TV/projector, sitting arrangement, refreshment etc) for the organization of the programme."