DLSA Samba organises awareness programme

Jammu, Oct 10: As per the Action plan for the month of October, 2023 issued by Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority (JKLSA), District Legal Services Authority, Samba organised an awareness programme on “World Mental Health Day” with the theme “Mental Health is a universal Human Right” here at Government Model Hr. Sec School, Ghagwal.
The awareness program was held under the directions of Yesh Paul Kotwal Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Samba (Pr Distt & Sessions Judge Samba) and Rekha Kapoor Nischal, Secretary in collaboration with Department of Health.
Dr. Rajiv Mengi, Incharge Medical Officer Ghagwal, was the resource person in the programme. He deliberated upon the importance and need of Mental Health in today’s stressful life. The proceedings of the program were conducted by Rahul Sharma, Panel Lawyer DLSA Samba.
The objective of organizing this program was to increase awareness and sensitization among the masses as how we can handle stress by adopting Meditation and Yoga in our day to day life.