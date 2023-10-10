DLSA Samba organises awareness programme

The awareness program was held under the directions of Yesh Paul Kotwal Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Samba (Pr Distt & Sessions Judge Samba) and Rekha Kapoor Nischal, Secretary in collaboration with Department of Health.

Dr. Rajiv Mengi, Incharge Medical Officer Ghagwal, was the resource person in the programme. He deliberated upon the importance and need of Mental Health in today’s stressful life. The proceedings of the program were conducted by Rahul Sharma, Panel Lawyer DLSA Samba.