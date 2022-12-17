DLSCs to address litigations related to state land encroachment

Jammu, Dec 17: District Level Standing Committees (DLSCs) have been constituted for addressing litigation regarding encroachment of state and departmental land.
As per GAD order, the committee will comprise the Deputy Commissioner (concerned) as its chairperson and Superintendent of Police, a representative each of the concerned department and Director Litigation as its members.
The committee will finalize the draft objections to be submitted by the concerned Officer in Charge (OIC) Litigation within a period of 15 days within receipt of the draft objections by the concerned department.
“The draft objections so finalized shall be thereafter submitted to the appropriate office within a period of 15 days thereof. The Deputy Commissioner shall take periodic review of all pending cases, on monthly basis, preferably on second Monday to expedite the draft objections,” the order mentioned.
It was further ordered that the Deputy Commissioner would nominate the senior-most officer of the concerned department as Officer-In-Charge (OIC) for each case.