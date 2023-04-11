DM Jammu warns private schools against forcing parents to buy books from selective shops

Jammu, Apr 11: The District Magistrate, Jammu, Avny Lavasa has taken strict note of the illegal practice of overcharging annual fees, and purchase of textbooks, uniforms, etc by the private schools in Jammu.
In this regard, DM Jammu has issued an order stating that “ It has been brought into the notice of this office with the commencement of new academic session in schools for 2023-24, some private schools are demanding annual charges/admission fee and other charges besides the tuition fee and have also enhanced the annual charges and tuition fees without the approval of the Fe Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC).”
It has been further informed that complaints against private schools regarding the purchase of textbooks, stationery items “school uniforms, etc from a particular shop are being received.”
Meanwhile, certain private schools are resorting to the illegal practice of putting extra burden on parents by specifying the purchase of books not prescribed by the board to which the school is affiliated.
It has been informed that complaints are being received from parents regarding the denial of admission to their wards in class first on the plea that the age of their ward is less than six years.
“It is noted that rule 8A of the School Education Rules, 2010 prescribes the duties of the head of the schools in the context of the weight of school bags. Detailed guidelines and directions have been issued to regulate the weight of school bags, with penal provisions in cases of non-compliance by the schools concerned.”
“Circulars have been issued by the Directorate of School Education, Jammu to ensure that private schools do not indulge in illegal practices and strictly abide by the laws and regulations on the subject. Now, therefore any grievance against the private schools on the concerns mentioned above should be reported to the EDC helpline number 0191-2571912 and 2571616.”
“The SDMs are directed to ensure timely and speedy disposal of grievances received in their offices on priority,” reads the order.
The SDMSs have been directed to provide necessary assistance to special monitoring teams constituted by the Chief Education Officer, Jammu, and deploy duty magistrate as per requirements.