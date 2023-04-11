DM Jammu warns private schools against forcing parents to buy books from selective shops

In this regard, DM Jammu has issued an order stating that “ It has been brought into the notice of this office with the commencement of new academic session in schools for 2023-24, some private schools are demanding annual charges/admission fee and other charges besides the tuition fee and have also enhanced the annual charges and tuition fees without the approval of the Fe Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC).”

It has been further informed that complaints against private schools regarding the purchase of textbooks, stationery items “school uniforms, etc from a particular shop are being received.”