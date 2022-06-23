Docs stage protest against proposed move to pool J-K PG medical seats in all-India quota

Accompanied by medical students, the doctors staged a protest in front of the GMC office here in support of their demand for shelving the idea until more post-graduate seats are allotted to new medical colleges in the Union Territory.

"The idea, if implemented, will harm the interests of the aspiring PG candidates of Jammu and Kashmir as we have a meagre number of seats which would be further reduced," Dr Shushant Kharke, one of the protesters, told PTI.