Jammu, Nov 15: The Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Wednesday ordered a constitution of three members committee to enquire into the circumstances leading to the accident which resulted into loss of precious human lives with injuries to several other passengers.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, ordered the constitution of the committee to inquire into the circumstances leading to the road accident near Assar in Doda district on Wednesday resulting in the death of several passengers and injuries to others on board.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar issued an order stating, “As communicated by the Deputy Commissioner, Doda, on Wednesday an ill fated bus JK02CN 6555 on its way from Kishtwar towards Jammu met with a fatal accident and fell in the deep gorge at Assar in Doda district, resulting in the death of several passengers and injuries to others on board.

He said it was imperative to inquire into the circumstances leading to the accident which resulted in loss of precious human lives with injuries to several other passengers.

Three officers Ravi Kumar Bharti, ADM, Doda, Superintending Engineer PWD, Doda, and ARTO, Doda, would be the members of the committee who would enquire into the circumstances leading to the accident.

The committee would inquire into the incident and furnish a detailed enquiry report to this office within a week’s time positively.