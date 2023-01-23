'Doda Azad Party’: Jairam Ramesh takes dig at Azad's DAP

Jammu, Jan 23: In yet another jibe at J&K’s former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Azad Party, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday called his party as the “Doda Azad Party” and added that it would soon become “Dead Azad Party.”
Talking to reporters, Ramesh said that Azad-led political party has now reduced to “Doda Azad Party”.
“It has now become Disappearing Azad Party. It is not only Disappearing Azad Party, but has now become 'Doda Azad Party' as its influence is limited to Doda. It would soon become 'Dead Azad Party',” Ramesh told reporters, as reported by news agency, Kashmir News Observer (KNO)
Ramesh, who has become vocal critic of Azad-led party, said that every Congress leader who had joined Azad-led party has now returned to the party.
“They have returned to the party after holiday of two months,” he said.