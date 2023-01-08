Doda man fakes death in accident along with family to evade debts

The police said that other aspects of the missing family were also enquired like financial condition etc. and during the investigation it was transpired that the said Manjeet had taken large amount of loan (approx. 30 Lacs) to establish his business from different banks and private lenders.

"Moreover, the financial condition of Manjeet Singh was also not good and thus with the usage of CCTV footages, technical team of cyber cell Doda was also put to the task and after getting technical lead, SSP Doda constituted of team led by IC PP Bhalla PSI Ankush Kumar Sharma under the supervision of SHO Bhaderwah Inspector Jatinder Singh to search the missing person in Punjab/Haryana," the police said.

It said that after hectic efforts with the help of Haryana Police, the trio were located and found alive in village Abhaypura, Phase-1, Panchukala, Haryana. "They were brought back within 24 hours. Further investigation into the matter is going on. Proceedings under relevant sections shall be followed," the police said.