Doda migrants hold protest, seek inclusion of children in ration cards

Jammu, Mar 17: Doda migrants registered with the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner’s office in Jammu today held a protest seeking inclusion of their children in the ration cards.
The protesters led by Doda Migrant president, Wali Mohammed Khan, assembled in the premises of the Relief and Rehabilitation office.
The protesters said that they had to migrate to Jammu from Doda following terrorism in 90s. However, they were not being allowed for inclusion of names of their young generation in the ration cards by the authorities concerned.
“Our concerned district administration says that we are registered with the relief commissioner Jammu office, and hence, they also do not consider us as all of our records are here. But here we are not allowed for inclusion contrary to the migrants from Kashmir,” they said.
They warned that if their demand was not considered, they would hold protest demonstrations.