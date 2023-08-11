‘Dogra Food Festival’ organised in Reasi

According to a press note, to mark the celebrations of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” under the initiative of “Meri Maati, Mera Desh”, the Directorate of Tourism Jammu in collaboration with District Administration Reasi and JK Rural Livelihood Mission today organised a mega event titled “Dogra Food Festival” at Duggardhani, Kheral Panchayat in District Reasi in celebration of the local ethnic cuisines and rural spirit of women folk for self employment, self employment and rural livelihood opportunities.

The event started with a formal welcome of the visiting dignitaries Vivekanand Rai Director Tourism Jammu, Babila Rakwal Deputy Commissioner Reasi & Sunaina Sharma Mehta Joint Director Tourism Jammu.