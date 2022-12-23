Dogri’s first e-audio book launched to mark its ‘Recognition Day’

Jammu, Dec 23: ‘Kahaani Suni Sunaayi’ – the first e-audio book for children in Dogri language – a creative venture of Jagmohan Sharma, a senior news reader of Dogri at All India Radio (AIR) Jammu, was launched in a simple and impressive function here on the occasion of ‘Dogri Maanyata Diwas’ (Dogri recognition day).
The e-book was launched by R K Raina, Deputy Director and Head DD News and Akashwani News Jammu in presence of Naseer Rather IIS, Shruti Khajuria among others on December 22.
Padma Shri Dr Jitendra Udhampuri, Padma Shri Balwant Thakur, Additional Secretary JKAACL Dr Arvinder Singh Amn, Dogri poet Vijay Verma, president Dogri Sanstha Prof Lalit Magotra, senior journalist O P Sharma, renowned news readers Narendra Bhasin, Chanchal Bhasin, litterateur Suman Pal and Programme Executive at AIR Poonch Anjana Badyal virtually attended the launch programme.
Speaking on the occasion, author Jagmohan Sharma hoped that the first ever e-audio book for the children in Dogri language - the mother tongue of lakhs of people in Jammu region of J&K UT as well as some parts of Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), would help all of them to connect to their roots.
“I feel really bad when children and even the youth in urban milieu prefer conversing in English or Hindi, giving them precedence over Dogri. There is no harm in learning and speaking other languages but ignoring one’s own mother tongue, of course, is setting a bad precedent for others to follow,” he opined.
“This is my small and maiden attempt to make children inclined to read, listen, speak and understand their own language Dogri in an easy and interesting way. I want them to listen to it and respond,” he explained the objective behind his creative endeavour. R K Raina, while appreciating his effort, described it as a “historical step to popularise Dogri.”