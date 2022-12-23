Dogri’s first e-audio book launched to mark its ‘Recognition Day’

Speaking on the occasion, author Jagmohan Sharma hoped that the first ever e-audio book for the children in Dogri language - the mother tongue of lakhs of people in Jammu region of J&K UT as well as some parts of Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), would help all of them to connect to their roots.

“I feel really bad when children and even the youth in urban milieu prefer conversing in English or Hindi, giving them precedence over Dogri. There is no harm in learning and speaking other languages but ignoring one’s own mother tongue, of course, is setting a bad precedent for others to follow,” he opined.