Don't feel any such need: LG Sinha on review of AFSPA in J&K

Sinha was asked if Jammu and Kashmir feels the need to set up a panel to review or repeal the AFSPA as is beng done in Nagaland.

"Do not be concerned about it. I am looking into it. I do not feel any such need (to set up panel to review it)," Sinha told a press conference here.

The Centre on Sunday constituted a high-level committee, headed by a secretary-rank officer, to examine the possibility of lifting the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Nagaland, apparently to soothe the rising tension in the northeastern state following the killing of 14 civilians.

Vivek Joshi, who is Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, will head the five-member committee while Additional Secretary in the Union Home Ministry Piyush Goyal will be the member secretary of the panel. Other members of the committee are chief secretary and DGP of Nagaland and DGP of the Assam Rifles, a government official privy to the development had said.