Don’t punish families of employees; release salaries before festivals: BJP

In normal conditions such an order would be welcomed by all right thinking citizens, he said. “But prevailing situation in which employees belonging to religious minority in Kashmir have been subjected to targetted terrorist violence, this becomes illogical,” Raina said.

Speaking in a meeting of booth and Mandal level workers of BJP KDD, Raina demanded reconsidering of, what he alleged, “such undemocratic and intimidating direction.” Stressing that protection of life of every citizen including the package employees was the responsibility of administration, ex-MLC pointed out the contradictory stance of security agencies and civil administration. The BJP leader asked the government to issue an assurance of security of life in case it was confident of non-existence of any threat to the life and honour of these employees.