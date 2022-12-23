‘Don’t want to continue with tainted faces’

Jammu, Dec 23: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman and the former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday, while demanding early elections in the Union Territory, maintained that his party emerged as a strong political force in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said, “In democracy, the Governor’s rule can’t be prolonged at any cost. But here in Jammu Kashmir, we continue to live under the same conditions and they probably want us to live on the mercy of bureaucracy.”
Former Chief Minister was addressing the gathering after the Congress leader Naveen Bali, Corporator Anu Bali along with hundreds of workers, joined the DAP.
A day after, he expelled three senior DAP leaders, presumed to be his trusted lieutenants viz., former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, Dr Manohar Lal Sharma and Balwan Singh for ‘anti-party activities’, Azad said that DAP was a political forum open for all but only merit would prevail.
“I don’t want to continue with the people who have poor or tainted political track records. Our party is looking for fresh and energetic faces who can work for the people. However, no one should expect a rosy bed so as to enjoy the power only. Whosoever joins our party will have to work hard and keep his or her record clean,” he said.
With reference to secularism, Azad said, “Every citizen of India has to believe in its diverse culture and rise above the religious, social and cultural beliefs to respect each other.” He said his party had thrown doors open for all people who wanted to join hands for the better and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.
“Above all, I am a citizen of India and anybody from any religious and social background can come and meet me. Because God has made us all human beings with different identities,” he said.
Former Chief Minister made it clear that he was not in politics to build business empires and buy properties but as a politician his only job was to serve humanity.