DPAP believes in inclusiveness: Azad

According to a press note, he was addressing party workers’ convention in Udhampur. Azad said that his party will continue to fight for the rights, of people irrespective of caste, religion and will have no space for those who resort to discrimination among people.

“The things I can not tolerate in my party is social discrimination since all are equal to me. Our party is committed to respect the sentiments of all the religions and communities. When we need a blood in hospital we never ask who is its donor so why to discriminate here,” he said. Azad lauded the people of Udhampur for showing tolerance among the communities and believing in brotherhood and unity.“ In other parts of country, some parties succeeded in dividing people in the name of religion but in Udhampur you have always rejected such forces. You deserve appreciation for it,” he said.