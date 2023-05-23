DPAP believes in inclusiveness: Azad

Udhampur, May 23: Former chief minister and chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday asserted that his party stands firm in its commitment to justice and inclusiveness, embracing individuals regardless of religion, region or caste.
According to a press note, he was addressing party workers’ convention in Udhampur. Azad said that his party will continue to fight for the rights, of people irrespective of caste, religion and will have no space for those who resort to discrimination among people.
“The things I can not tolerate in my party is social discrimination since all are equal to me. Our party is committed to respect the sentiments of all the religions and communities. When we need a blood in hospital we never ask who is its donor so why to discriminate here,” he said. Azad lauded the people of Udhampur for showing tolerance among the communities and believing in brotherhood and unity.“ In other parts of country, some parties succeeded in dividing people in the name of religion but in Udhampur you have always rejected such forces. You deserve appreciation for it,” he said.
Azad said that DPAP is a hope in these trying times which only believes in healthy politics unlike parties who have no agenda other than to divide people on religious lines. “It is due to our pro people policies, thousands of people attend our public meetings. Because they know me for many decades and my credentials as politician. I have always been a staunch believer of peace and unity,” he said.
Azad said that he and his party is ready to face the consequences for the pro people policies. “Even we can face lathis on roads if needed to protect the interests of people,” he said. The DPAP chairman said it was his party which fought a regressive anti people move of land eviction by government in winters and forced to withdraw the order. He said such peaceful protests and political battles would be common to DPAP when it comes to the interests of poor and needy people.