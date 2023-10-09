DPAP braces for mega rallies in Ramban, Khari

Jammu, Oct 9 : The Democratic Progressive Azad Party ( DPAP) is preparing for two mega rallies in Khari,Banihal and in Ramban and is expecting a crowd of thousands of its workers to make these two as historic events, a press release said.
The senior party leader and General Secretary R S Chib said that the people of Ramban are all set to welcome the party chairman and former Chief minister GhulamNabi Azad. He said the rally will be held in Khari on 22nd October and Ramban on October 28 with massive participation of people. “ I have personally been supervising the arrangements and met the people today who seem excited and prepared to join the rally,” he said.
Salman Nizami, the party Chief Spokesperson who visited Khari to access the arrangements said that the people of Khari, Banihal are thankful to Azad for his developmental works being done as chief minister of erstwhile state. He said people have made their mind that only Azad can change the situation in the UT and will be voting for DPAP to secure their future and political rights. Meanwhile, the senior party leader G M Saroori said that people of Rambanand Khari are waiting for Azad to come and address the rally. He said the rally is proposed for October 22 and 28th of this month where the people in large numbers will join and hear their leader.
Jugal Kishore Provincial President said that the twin rallies proposed for Banihal and Ramban will be redefining the ground politics in Jammu and Kashmir since both would be one of the largest political rallies post 2019. Among others who were present on the occasion were Zonal President P.R.Manhas, ArunRaju Secretary, Sobat Ali Gen Secretary ST wing, FarooqKatoch VP Province, Thakur Dharam Chand Distt President, DDC FayazNaik, DrAsifKhanday, MunnerBhat, AlyasBanihal, ChMohdFarooq, Shakeel Singh Bhagat, Sheikh Shabir, KhurshidSehmat, AsgarRasool and others.