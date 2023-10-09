DPAP braces for mega rallies in Ramban, Khari

The senior party leader and General Secretary R S Chib said that the people of Ramban are all set to welcome the party chairman and former Chief minister GhulamNabi Azad. He said the rally will be held in Khari on 22nd October and Ramban on October 28 with massive participation of people. “ I have personally been supervising the arrangements and met the people today who seem excited and prepared to join the rally,” he said.

Salman Nizami, the party Chief Spokesperson who visited Khari to access the arrangements said that the people of Khari, Banihal are thankful to Azad for his developmental works being done as chief minister of erstwhile state. He said people have made their mind that only Azad can change the situation in the UT and will be voting for DPAP to secure their future and political rights. Meanwhile, the senior party leader G M Saroori said that people of Rambanand Khari are waiting for Azad to come and address the rally. He said the rally is proposed for October 22 and 28th of this month where the people in large numbers will join and hear their leader.