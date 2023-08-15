DPAP celebrates Independence Day across J&K

Jammu, Aug 15: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday greeted the people on 77th Independence Day and hoisted the flag at his residence in New Delhi.
According to a press release , party General Secretary R SChib, hoisted the national flag at Provincial headquarter Jammu and Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Amin Bhatt hoisted the flag in Srinagar.
The Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said that it was the moment of joy and “we the people of India must remember the sacrifices of our predecessors against a foreign rule.”
“While we celebrate the Independence Day today, we shall equally be thankful to all those who fought for it and ensures coming generations are living in free and peaceful India,” he said. Azad said every Indian is proud of its country and its democratic values that ensures respect and freedom to every of its citizen. He said in the last 77 years of freedom, India achieved what most of the countries in the world are still desiring.
“We are world’s second largest democracy and the fastest growing economy. We are all proud if it,” he said.