DPAP demands reduction in power tariff rates

Addressing media persons at its party headquarters here, DPAP Vice-President G M Saroori said that poor have to bear the brunt of anti-people policies. “It is very unfortunate that the government is imposing troubles on common people. Prices of essential commodities is touching skies, power tariffs are breaking the back of the poor,” he said.

“We have several power projects in J&K having capacity to generate power for other parts of the country. Even we have power projects in Ladakh. The country is getting its power supply from J & K, " he said. He added that during the establishment of the first phase of DulHasti power project, it was promised that people living within the five kilometers radius of project will get free power supply. “It was also promised that consumers in J&K would get power units at lower rates than the rest of the country because of having all important power projects in J&K,” Saroori said. He added that besides Kishan Ganga, Chenab valley hosts all other important power projects.