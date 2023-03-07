DPAP holds convention in Banihal

“We are hopeful of sweeping the polls in the Chenab valley given the extensive developmental works undertaken during the regime of our party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad as Chief minister. The Ramban was given a status of districts, hundreds of projects in Banihal were sanctioned, colleges and schools were built. Road connectivity was increased with every village of the district being connected. This shaped the district’s economy and its social contacts. And people here are thankful for that,” said G MSaroori, Vice Chairman. Chief Spokesperson Salman Nizami, said that not only the people of Ramban district, however, the entire Chenab valley are fully supporting the DPAP. He said the support of people will certainly ensure that our party is sweeping the polls in the region whenever held. Zonal President PDP, Ayoub Ahmed Naik along with his supporters joined DPAP in presence of senior leaders.