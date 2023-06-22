DPAP holds workers’ convention in Sangaldan

The meeting observed that DPAP from the day it came into existence remained the only political party to raise the public issues and protested against the stopping of free ration to the poor, reduction of monthly ration quota and imposition of property tax, demanding immediate rollback of all anti-people measures.

The DPAP is also the only political party that took to the streets to press for the assessment of the damage in earthquake hit areas and adequate compensation to the victims of Chenab valley. Speaking on the occasion GM Saroori said that the previous PDP-BJP government in erstwhile state of J&K ruined the life of common man by taking anti-people decisions. “Both these parties had only one aim to retain power and they did nothing for a poor, upliftment of downtrodden,” he said.