DPAP is political platform for common people: Azad

Jammu, Mar 22: Former Chief minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday launched the membership drive and asked his workers to expand their political outreach across the Union Territory.
According to a press note, the drive was launched at Jammu where hundreds of party workers and senior leaders were present. “The aim of launching this mega membership drive is to carry on our political agenda and make people understand about being part of DPAP’s political journey,” said Azad. He said, even though “we have many regional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir” but forming DPAP was the need of time since no other political party could meet the expectations of people.
“When I was visiting Jammu and Kashmir, I could see the frustration of people who were feeling dejected by the political class. They were feeling unheard and helpless. So, I decided to create a political platform in the form of DPAP for these people,” he said.
Azad said DPAP will always raise the issues of common people unlike other political parties who believe in political elitism. “It is a party formed by common citizens and it is aimed to serve the common people and take up their grievances,” he said. The former chief minister said DPAP is leading from the front when it comes to the public issues. “No other political party fought like us against the forcible land eviction by govt. We also took a firm stand against the decision of JKSSB for selecting APTECH. There are so many issues we raised and it will continue,” he said. Hundreds office bearers including all the district president were present on the occasion who took pledge to reach out every person of the UT and make them understand about the political agenda of DPAP.