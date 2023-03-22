DPAP is political platform for common people: Azad

According to a press note, the drive was launched at Jammu where hundreds of party workers and senior leaders were present. “The aim of launching this mega membership drive is to carry on our political agenda and make people understand about being part of DPAP’s political journey,” said Azad. He said, even though “we have many regional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir” but forming DPAP was the need of time since no other political party could meet the expectations of people.

“When I was visiting Jammu and Kashmir, I could see the frustration of people who were feeling dejected by the political class. They were feeling unheard and helpless. So, I decided to create a political platform in the form of DPAP for these people,” he said.