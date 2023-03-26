DPAP only party acceptable to all communities: Azad

Jammu, Mar 26: The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday reiterated that the people of Jammu Kashmir only had right over its resources and he would pass the laws in its (J&K) assembly to “bar outsiders from purchasing land here” and “to secure jobs if elected to power.”
Azad, while addressing a public meeting in Barnoti at Kathua, said, “The present regime despite making tall claims to offer abundant job opportunities to local youth has failed miserably and on the other hand it is snatching the land from locals who feed their families from it.” “The land is meant for people and when it is taken away from them what is the use of it. No government has the right to snatch the livelihood of people rather it is duty-bound to offer more economic opportunities,” he said. Azad said while the present regime did some good things that benefited the people, all that was washed away after it enforced decisions like “land eviction order, property tax imposition and contracts to outsiders.”
He said if his party came to power, he would ensure that jobs and land were protected for the local people. He also criticized the decision of the government for allotting land to 1965 PoK refugees but not granting the ownership rights. Azad said that to improve the economic conditions of people, the government should also provide compensation to farmers who faced damage to their crops due to excessive rains.
He said to empower the people of Jammu and Kashmir politically and economically, restoration of statehood was must and he would fight for it as long as it was not restored.
Azad said that DPAP was the only political party which would fight for the issues of people and people were realizing it with their massive participation in its (DPAP’s) rallies and meetings. “After seeing the response of people, we have started a membership drive across all districts. By the time elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir, it will be emerging as the largest political party in the Union Territory,” he said. He said DPAP was the only political party with acceptance to all communities and it would be the binding force in coming times to unite people of all faiths and regions.
Among others who attended the meeting included G M Saroori vice chairman, Jugal Kishore provincial president, Vinod Mishra general secretary, Davinder Singh Bindu senior leader DPAP, Brijeshwar Singh Indu district president Kathua, Ch Gharu Ram zonal president Jammu, Subash Gupta ex MLC vice president provincial, Salman Nizami chief spokesperson, Riyaz Bashir Naz secretary, Prabha Salathia Mahila president, Aradhna Andotra secretary, Parveen Bhagat zonal vice president, Din Chairman BDC Bani, Gurmeet Kaur spokesperson, Shafiq Shabnam, Rajiv Gupta, Ashwani Handa and Ashutosh Raina.