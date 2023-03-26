DPAP only party acceptable to all communities: Azad

Azad, while addressing a public meeting in Barnoti at Kathua, said, “The present regime despite making tall claims to offer abundant job opportunities to local youth has failed miserably and on the other hand it is snatching the land from locals who feed their families from it.” “The land is meant for people and when it is taken away from them what is the use of it. No government has the right to snatch the livelihood of people rather it is duty-bound to offer more economic opportunities,” he said. Azad said while the present regime did some good things that benefited the people, all that was washed away after it enforced decisions like “land eviction order, property tax imposition and contracts to outsiders.”

He said if his party came to power, he would ensure that jobs and land were protected for the local people. He also criticized the decision of the government for allotting land to 1965 PoK refugees but not granting the ownership rights. Azad said that to improve the economic conditions of people, the government should also provide compensation to farmers who faced damage to their crops due to excessive rains.