DPAP ready for polls whenever to be held: Azad

According to a press release, he was addressing various delegations and deputations of office bearers, who called on him in Jammu. “ Whenever the elections take place we must be ready. No one shall take us off-guard and think that we are on weaker side of the pitch. Let the message of DPAP be clear and loud that we are ready and prepared for elections whenever they happen,” Azad said.

The DPAP chairman directed his party workers and office bearers to extend their outreach to the people at grassroots to expand the party agenda and base ahead of upcoming polls. He said DPAP agenda and mission shall be the duty of every person of the Union Territory. “We have a mission to empower people socioeconomically and safeguard their political rights. DPAP office bearers must explain this agenda to every person of Jammu Kashmir to ensure our caravaan is increased for the change and better tomorrow,” he said