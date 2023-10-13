DPAP ready for polls whenever to be held: Azad

Jammu, Oct 13: Former chief minister and chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that his party is ready for polls whenever those are held.
According to a press release, he was addressing various delegations and deputations of office bearers, who called on him in Jammu. “ Whenever the elections take place we must be ready. No one shall take us off-guard and think that we are on weaker side of the pitch. Let the message of DPAP be clear and loud that we are ready and prepared for elections whenever they happen,” Azad said.
The DPAP chairman directed his party workers and office bearers to extend their outreach to the people at grassroots to expand the party agenda and base ahead of upcoming polls. He said DPAP agenda and mission shall be the duty of every person of the Union Territory. “We have a mission to empower people socioeconomically and safeguard their political rights. DPAP office bearers must explain this agenda to every person of Jammu Kashmir to ensure our caravaan is increased for the change and better tomorrow,” he said
Azad stressed for the strong coordination and synergy among his party workers and leaders. He lauded Jammu region for being home to scores of freedom fighters. Azad said that Jammu have sacrificed number of people for the cause of nation and its sovereignty and it continues to be among the top regions of the country who have sent their sons to defend the sovereignty of the country. “ Jammu has its own image and reputation when it comes to the list of freedom fighters. Jammu is probably among few cities and regions which has its significant contribution towards the sovereignty of the country,” he said.
The press release said that for last few days DPAP chairman met scores of delegations from Reasi, Kathua and took asses of the party functioning and subsequent preparations ahead of upcoming polls in Jammu and Kashmir. He also met office bearers from Reasi and directed them to hold corner meetings and intensify the membership drive across the places. Azad said that it is important for all office bearers to reach out people with the message of DPAP and ensure the membership drive is intensified and more and more people are joining the party fold.