Dr Ambedkar belonged to India, lived for India: Rana

Rana said the best tribute to the great leader would be to imbibe the spirit of oneness which alone can lead the nation towards peace, progress and prosperity. His efforts helped hugely in creating opportunities in every sphere of activity for the poor people in general and weaker sections in particular, which made a big turnaround in the politico-social landscape of India, he added. Rana said that the life and actions have been a source of inspiration for crores all over the world.

He urged the people to emulate the spirit of togetherness for making India a better place to live. He also called for strengthening the bonds of brotherhood between various communities and sections of the society, adding that it will be an appropriate tribute to the great leader. He also called for sincere and earnest efforts to pass on the message of Dr Ambedkar to posterity by upholding the principles he stood for all his life.