Dr Ambedkar belonged to India, lived for India: Rana

Nagrota, Apr 14 : Paying glowing tributes to the architect of the Constitution of India, senior BJP leader ,Devender Rana today said Bharat Ratna Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar had a wide vision encompassing the entire nation and not confined to any segment of the society.
He said, “Babasaheb belonged to India, who lived for India and envisioned a great future for India, which is evident from his struggle and evolution of democracy”.
Leading the people in paying homage to Babasaheb on his birthday Anniversary at a function held at Shri Guru Ravi Dass Ji Temple at Kapotha (Kanyala), Mr Devender Rana recalled the invaluable contributions towards nation building, particularly in regard to the uplift of the weaker sections of society of Dr. Ambedkarji, a most outstanding legal luminary, who has left an indelible mark by his remarkable and stupendous service to the nation and ameliorating the lot of downtrodden and marginalized people.
He said the ideology of the legendary leader is humane, which needs to be emulated and carried forward by working towards creating a society based on equality and social justice. He also referred to the unflinching commitment of Babasaheb towards social justice and said that his tireless contribution brought about a revolutionary transformation in Indian social order and helped in carving out a society based on equality, justice and opportunities for all.
Rana said the best tribute to the great leader would be to imbibe the spirit of oneness which alone can lead the nation towards peace, progress and prosperity. His efforts helped hugely in creating opportunities in every sphere of activity for the poor people in general and weaker sections in particular, which made a big turnaround in the politico-social landscape of India, he added. Rana said that the life and actions have been a source of inspiration for crores all over the world.
He urged the people to emulate the spirit of togetherness for making India a better place to live. He also called for strengthening the bonds of brotherhood between various communities and sections of the society, adding that it will be an appropriate tribute to the great leader. He also called for sincere and earnest efforts to pass on the message of Dr Ambedkar to posterity by upholding the principles he stood for all his life.