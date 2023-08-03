Dr Andrabi concludes Pir Panjal visit

Dr Andrabi later took stock of the construction work at Takia Badshah which was initiated by her on 5th of August 2022 during her last visit to the shrine. Expressing her satisfaction over the ongoing construction works, she said that the changed work culture in Waqf Board has ensured a time bound completion of projects which saves a lot of resources. “All infrastructural development projects of Waqf are now completed within the fixed time frame and within the estimated budget allocation. Transparency & accountability is delivering like never before “, said Andrabi. She hailed the transformative efforts of the Waqf Managed School by introducing modern education courses on her instructions. Dr Andrabi said that she will take up the plan of developing this picturesque shrine location at Takia Badshah as a site for Pilgrimage Tourism with the government soon.