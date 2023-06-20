Dr B N Tripathi assumes charge of SKUAST Jammu VC

Jammu, June 20: Dr. BN Tripathi has assumed office as Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu.
He was appointed as Vice Chancellor by the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat. Born on 20 July, 1962, Dr BN Tripathi (FRCPath) graduated from Veterinary College, Mathura, CSA University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, (now DUVASU) in the year 1984 and completed his Ph.D. from Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar (UP) in 1987 and 1990, respectively.
Prior to joining as Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu, Dr. Tripathi was working as Deputy Director General (Animal Science) ICAR, New Delhi. Soon after assuming charge as Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu, Dr. BN Tripathi had an interaction meeting with the statutory officers of the university to assess the various activities being carried out.
Dr. Tripathi also shared his vision with the officers for the overhaul development of the university and making SKUAST-Jammu a vibrant institution that will have a global impact.
Dr. Tripathti said he would like to concentrate on encouraging and reorienting teaching, research, extension and global perception of the University.He urged to transform the capabilities of the students of the University. Dr. BN Tripathi did his Post Doctorate from Institute of Animal Health, Compton (UK) in the year 1998-99 and remained visiting Scientist of Moredun Research Institute, Edinburgh.He also worked in various Institutes of National and International repute.
He is currently President of Indian Association of Vet Pathologists. He has also visited a number of European countries.