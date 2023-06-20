Dr B N Tripathi assumes charge of SKUAST Jammu VC

He was appointed as Vice Chancellor by the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat. Born on 20 July, 1962, Dr BN Tripathi (FRCPath) graduated from Veterinary College, Mathura, CSA University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, (now DUVASU) in the year 1984 and completed his Ph.D. from Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar (UP) in 1987 and 1990, respectively.

Prior to joining as Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu, Dr. Tripathi was working as Deputy Director General (Animal Science) ICAR, New Delhi. Soon after assuming charge as Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu, Dr. BN Tripathi had an interaction meeting with the statutory officers of the university to assess the various activities being carried out.