Dr Darakhshan Andrabi attends programmes in Kishtwar

Jammu, Nov 11: Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today visited the more than a century old educational institute Faridiya Higher Secondary Institute at Kishtwar and inspected the working within this historical educational centre.
Dr Andrabi chaired the first ever parents- teachers convention held in the Institute. She was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Panchayats and Administrator of Waqf in Kishtwar Zakir Hussain Wani and Chief Executive Officer Waqf Board, Dr Syed Maajid Jahangir.
Dr Andrabi inspected the class work and felicitated the meritorious students for their outstanding performance in different departments.
In her address, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that Waqf Board is working on a reformatory programme for the education sector of the Waqf Institutes by virtue of which we have the target of driving out education sector in Waqf from its huge losses which affects the creation of basic infrastructure and modernisation within these educational centers.
"A holistic modern educational development programme is being formulated so that we are able to transform our educational institutions. Possibility of MoUs with many departments and private institutions is being studied by an expert committee so that we are able to modernise our education infrastructure and create updated facilities required in the modern world", said Dr Andrabi.