Dr Darakhshan Andrabi attends programmes in Kishtwar

In her address, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that Waqf Board is working on a reformatory programme for the education sector of the Waqf Institutes by virtue of which we have the target of driving out education sector in Waqf from its huge losses which affects the creation of basic infrastructure and modernisation within these educational centers.

"A holistic modern educational development programme is being formulated so that we are able to transform our educational institutions. Possibility of MoUs with many departments and private institutions is being studied by an expert committee so that we are able to modernise our education infrastructure and create updated facilities required in the modern world", said Dr Andrabi.