Dr Darakhshan Andrabi meets JU VC

Jammu, Sep 15: Chairperson Waqf Board Dr Darakshan Andrabi met Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor University of Jammu here today.
According to a press release, during the course of the meeting, various initiatives in the field of higher education under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha came up for discussion.
“On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor apprised the visiting dignitary about the newly launched four-year undergraduate programme: Design Your Degree. The Vice-Chancellor also shared important information about the developments in the University in a brief presentation. The Waqf Board Chairperson sought Jammu University’s help in initializing collaborative programs and research projects with regard to the history of the various Sufi shrines in the J&K, the press release added.
Dr Darakhshan said, “We are blessed to be in the land of Sufis and saints and having inherited rich cultural and historical legacy. I requested the vice Chancellor to undertake joint collaborative initiatives regarding the documentation of our historical sites and explore ideas for preserving various shrines' facets under the Waqf Board. I am very happy to learn about the Vice Chancellor's newly launched Design Your Degree initiative. This undergraduate program is not only progressive but also in tune with NEP 2020 and the requirements of the market. Senior Teaching faculty Ranjeet Kalra was also present on the occasion.”