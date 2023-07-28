Dr Darakhshan Andrabi reaches Shahdra Sharief

She paid obeisance at the shrine of Baba Ghulaam Shah Badshah (RA) and took stock of the arrangements on the eve of the annual Urs celebrations being held tomorrow. Dr Andrabi in a meeting with Waqf Board staff, representatives of government departments and prominent civil society representatives and directed all to work in coordination with each other to ensure smooth Urs tomorrow. She praised the Waqf Board Officers and the departmental in-chrges for placing in all necessary arrangements. Later Dr Andrabi spoke about the development plan of Waqf Board for this famous spiritual centre of J&K. "Many new initiatives of the Board will definitely update and upgrade the facilities at this Sufi shrine", said Dr Darakhshan.