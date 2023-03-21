Dr Darakhshan lays foundation stone of Sarai at Eidgah Doda

Jammu, Mar 21: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi during her extensive tour of Chenab valley, reached district Doda on Tuesday.
During her visit, the Chairperson laid the foundation stone of Sarai cum Musafir Khana at old Eidgah Doda.
“Doda Waqf has a chunk of 42 kanals of land at the same place which will be developed in near future and mega projects will be started there,” the official statement said. Dr Andrabi also inaugurated Waqf parking near Nadeem Memorial Nursing Home Bharat Road Doda.
She also visited Shah Mohammmad Farid Ud din Ziyarat at Astan Mohalla Doda where a donation point was installed for the first time by Waqf Board unit Doda. The Chairperson appreciated the efforts made by the district administration and Waqf unit Doda and directed the entire team to work with more zeal and zest to achieve higher goals in terms of education.
Besides this, the Chairperson also inaugurated a second Waqf parking opposite GMC Doda and interacted with locals there. A large number of locals met the chairperson and raised various demands.
Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, after listening to the delegations, assured them that all genuine demands would be fulfilled by the Waqf Board. The chairperson was accompanied by CEO Waqf Dr Syed Majid Jahangir, Administrator Waqf Doda Zakir Hussain Wani, besides officers of civil and police administration.