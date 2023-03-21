Dr Darakhshan lays foundation stone of Sarai at Eidgah Doda

“Doda Waqf has a chunk of 42 kanals of land at the same place which will be developed in near future and mega projects will be started there,” the official statement said. Dr Andrabi also inaugurated Waqf parking near Nadeem Memorial Nursing Home Bharat Road Doda.

She also visited Shah Mohammmad Farid Ud din Ziyarat at Astan Mohalla Doda where a donation point was installed for the first time by Waqf Board unit Doda. The Chairperson appreciated the efforts made by the district administration and Waqf unit Doda and directed the entire team to work with more zeal and zest to achieve higher goals in terms of education.