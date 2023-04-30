Dr Farooq Abdullah calls for protecting secular visage of J&K

According to a press note, he said this while presiding over the 31st Annual Gurmat Samagam near Peer Baba, Banda Rakh, Jammu. Provincial President Jammu Ratan Lal Gupta and senior leader Ajay Sadhotra were also present on the occasion.

He said, “Secularism is one of the philosophical pillars of our party and in contemporary times the idea of secularism is of utmost relevance as new clouds of fears, apprehensions and uncertainties are gathering over the nation’s social horizon. I see no way of achieving anything in J&K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society.”