Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah felicitate newly elected Chairman of LAHDC Kargil

Srinagar, Oct 18: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have congratulated the newly elected Councilors and Chairman of Kargil Hill Council.

In a statement, the duo congratulated and wished Dr Jafar Akhoon who was unanimously elected as the 5th Chief Executive Councilor cum Chairman of Ladakh Hill Development Council Kargil.

In their congratulatory message, they urged the newly elected chairman and councilors to not waste any moment in meeting the expectations of the people of Kargil.