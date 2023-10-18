Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah felicitate newly elected Chairman of LAHDC Kargil

Srinagar, Oct 18: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have congratulated the newly elected Councilors and Chairman of Kargil Hill Council.
In a statement, the duo congratulated and wished Dr Jafar Akhoon who was unanimously elected as the 5th Chief Executive Councilor cum Chairman of Ladakh Hill Development Council Kargil.
In their congratulatory message, they urged the newly elected chairman and councilors to not waste any moment in meeting the expectations of the people of Kargil.
They urged the councilors associated with the party to serve the people diligently and at the same time work for the strengthening of the party.
Party General Secretary Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar, Assistant General Secretaries Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Qamar Ali Akhoon, Ajay Sadhotra, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi and Provincial President Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani, Senior Leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Chief Spokesman Tanveer Sadiq, Political Advisors Mushtaq Guroo, Mudassar Shahmiri and district president Kargil Haji Hanifa Jan also congratulated the newly elected council members.