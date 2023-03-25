Dr Jitendra Singh holds 'Public Durbar' with administrative heads, PRIs

Ramnagar (Udhampur), Mar 25: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today held a " Public Durbar" here with administrative heads and PRI representatives.
According to a press note, Dr Jitendra Singh said that making a departure from the established practice, he has sought to introduce a new practice of holding 'Public Darbars’ with District Administration and PRI representatives outside the district headquarter, to listen to the people’s issues directly so that the same could be addressed on the spot with the administration.
He stated that it has been the endeavour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the administration at the doorstep of the people and to listen to their issues so that the same are addressed on the spot. With this historical step, the governance is brought to the remotest corners of the district, Dr Singh added.
Stating that the development has been brought to the remotest corners in the country, Dr Jitendra Singh said the areas which earlier felt neglected under the previous governments have now become the development models for the country. The best example being the Udhampur district in J&K which is ranked number one in the construction of roads under PMGSY.
The Union Minister said the work completed on river Devika Project, integrated tourist facilities at Mantalai which includes a Yoga Centre, Ayurveda Complex is near to completion and Mansar, Surinsar lakes are being developed as the religious tourism sites.