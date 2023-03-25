Dr Jitendra Singh holds 'Public Durbar' with administrative heads, PRIs

According to a press note, Dr Jitendra Singh said that making a departure from the established practice, he has sought to introduce a new practice of holding 'Public Darbars’ with District Administration and PRI representatives outside the district headquarter, to listen to the people’s issues directly so that the same could be addressed on the spot with the administration.

He stated that it has been the endeavour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the administration at the doorstep of the people and to listen to their issues so that the same are addressed on the spot. With this historical step, the governance is brought to the remotest corners of the district, Dr Singh added.