Dr Jitendra Singh reviews ‘Swachhata’ campaign

Addressing the function, he said ‘Swachhata’, viz Cleanliness, does not add to costs but, in fact, boosts productivity and conserves resources. Dr Singh visited the Finance Ministry offices in North Block to oversee preparations for the Swachhata Special Campaign 3.0. He directed senior officers to aim for reducing pendency in Government Offices with a saturation approach.

The Union Minister said, close to 90 lakh square feet of prime office space has been cleared during the last two Swachhata campaigns and put into productive usage. Besides, the Government generated a revenue of Rs. 370.83 crores from disposal of scrap, 64.92 lakh files were reviewed, 4.56 lakh Public Grievances Redressed and 8,998 MPs’ references replied.Swachhata campaign also spurred eOffice work culture in the Government and now over 90% file work has been made online.