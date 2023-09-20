Dr Jitendra Singh reviews ‘Swachhata’ campaign

Jammu, Sep 20: Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh reviewed the “Swachhata’ campaign in New Delhi.
Addressing the function, he said ‘Swachhata’, viz Cleanliness, does not add to costs but, in fact, boosts productivity and conserves resources. Dr Singh visited the Finance Ministry offices in North Block to oversee preparations for the Swachhata Special Campaign 3.0. He directed senior officers to aim for reducing pendency in Government Offices with a saturation approach.
The Union Minister said, close to 90 lakh square feet of prime office space has been cleared during the last two Swachhata campaigns and put into productive usage. Besides, the Government generated a revenue of Rs. 370.83 crores from disposal of scrap, 64.92 lakh files were reviewed, 4.56 lakh Public Grievances Redressed and 8,998 MPs’ references replied.Swachhata campaign also spurred eOffice work culture in the Government and now over 90% file work has been made online.
The Government of India has announced Special campaign 3.0 from October 2, coinciding with the Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, till October 31. The Campaign is a sequel of the Special campaigns conducted in the last two years. Special Campaign 3.0 will focus on field/outstation offices responsible for service delivery or having public interface, in addition to the Ministries/Departments and their attached/subordinate offices. Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances is the Nodal Department for implementation of Special Campaign 3.0.