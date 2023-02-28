Dr ML Dogra awarded Global Healthcare Icon Award

Dr Dogra is known for highlighting Dogri and Hindi theatre at various levels and creating awareness through folk media and musical plays

Dr Dogra is credited with creating a unique contribution in establishing a folk theatre awareness seminars, cultural programs, workshops,group discussions for the benefit of the general public. He has created over three dozen Dance drama spectacles representing ethos, aspirations of the society. He has also written more than 50 lyrical musical plays, books, scripts and over 2000 Songs in Dogri and Hindi ,Punjabi languages on health care and social sector presented in far flung areas of various states.