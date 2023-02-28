Dr ML Dogra awarded Global Healthcare Icon Award

Jammu, Feb 28: Dr M L Dogra a noted theatre personality and scholar of Jammu and Kashmir has been awarded Global Healthcare Icon Award-2023 for his achievements to the health sector by the Global Hypedge Media.
Dr Dogra is known for highlighting Dogri and Hindi theatre at various levels and creating awareness through folk media and musical plays
Dr Dogra is credited with creating a unique contribution in establishing a folk theatre awareness seminars, cultural programs, workshops,group discussions for the benefit of the general public. He has created over three dozen Dance drama spectacles representing ethos, aspirations of the society. He has also written more than 50 lyrical musical plays, books, scripts and over 2000 Songs in Dogri and Hindi ,Punjabi languages on health care and social sector presented in far flung areas of various states.
As part of Duggar Traditional Culture, the event was held at Durga Bhawan, Janipur in Jammu. On the occasion, songs sung by renowned singers KK Joshi, M.C.Kotwal, Rajni Gupta, Neelam Gandotra, Kamla Devi, Chahat Chadha and Rahul Kumar were presented.
Dr Dogra worked in the Directorate of Field Publicity and Song and Drama Division ,Ministry of Information and broadcasting , Government of India as media person for awareness I.E.C. activities especially on health education.
In addition to promotion of the traditional culture of Jammu and Kashmir, he produced light and sound performances presented in national festival like Kumbh Melas ,Haridwar,Allahabad ,Ladakh Festivals and Sadbhavna Samrohs and Autumn Festivals Navratra Festivals in various state of India.
Dr Dogra’s main theatre productions are Maa SheranWali, RajaMandlik ,Kathoti Main Ganga, Ram Charit Manas, Bhasmasur, Doli , Rang Dari Deo in Dogri / Kamauni, Hindustani theatre style. He has been decorated with more than 25 awards from the Government and other renowned nationally and internationally organizations