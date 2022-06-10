Dr Raghav Langer reviews progress on JTFRP

Chief Executive Officer, JKERA/JTFRP, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, while giving out the details of the World Bank funded JTFRP said that out of the total of 213 sub-projects taken up under (6) different components of the project namely Strengthening of Critical Infrastructure, Construction of roads and bridges, Strengthening of the Livelihoods, Strengthening of the Urban Flood Management, Strengthening of the Disaster Management Capacity and Contingency Emergency Response work on 132 sub-projects has been completed till date and work on remaining 84 is in advanced stage of execution.

It was further informed that contracts worth Rs 1750.20 crores have been awarded and disbursements to the tune of Rs 1051.32 has been made under the project till date.