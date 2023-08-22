Dr Rashmi felicitates officers, officials of STD for achieving revenue targets

The Commissioner made these remarks while speaking at a function organised by the department to felicitate officers and officials of the department who have shown outstanding contributions in achieving the revenue targets as well as in their respective fields here today as part of the celebrations under “Meri Matti Mera Desh” at State Taxes complex Rail Head here.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Rashmi called upon all the officers and officials of the department to work with greater zeal and dedication to achieve the revenue targets. She lauded the enthusiasm displayed by the State Taxes team in upholding the values laid down by our heroes, adding that each person who does his duty with honesty and dedication is also a hero because he is contributing to making this country a progressive and developed nation.