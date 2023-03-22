Dr Zabeer Ahmed takes over as Director CSIR- IIIM Jammu

Jammu, Mar 22: Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Chief Scientist at CSIR-IIIM Jammu, a local hailing from Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir took over as Director of CSIR - Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIM) Jammu, a National Institute of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India with its branch laboratory at Srinagar.
Pertinently, the search-cum-selection committee met in January this year and based on its recommendations, Dr Ahmed has been appointed as Director of the CSIR-IIIM Jammu for tenure of six years.
Dr Zabeer Ahmed after his initial schooling from district Poonch, did his UG (1993) and PG (Zoology) in 1995 from Jammu University and PhD (Zoology) in 2010 from Kashmir University. His areas of specializations include pre-clinical drug development, diabetes and obesity research, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory disorders. Dr Zabeer started his career in 1997 at CSIR-IIIM and held different positions till his elevation as Director. He was promoted as Chief Scientist in 2021.
He is the recipient of the prestigious Knowledge Partnership Award of CSIR and visited National Centre for Natural Product Research (NCNPR), School of Pharmacy, and University of Mississippi, USA under the accomplishment. In recognition of his significant contributions towards Science and Society he was recently awarded with the J&K UT Award for Excellence in Science and Technology.
Dr Zabeer has published more than 70 peer research papers including popular articles and has five patents to his credit. He has authored three books and guided 7 PhD and 35 Post Graduate students.
During his illustrious career spanning 25 years, Dr Zabeer has successfully established the research frontiers in metabolic disorders and rheumatoid arthritis and identified many potent leads for diabetes mellitus and rheumatoid arthritis which are currently under clinical development.