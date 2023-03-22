Dr Zabeer Ahmed takes over as Director CSIR- IIIM Jammu

Pertinently, the search-cum-selection committee met in January this year and based on its recommendations, Dr Ahmed has been appointed as Director of the CSIR-IIIM Jammu for tenure of six years.

Dr Zabeer Ahmed after his initial schooling from district Poonch, did his UG (1993) and PG (Zoology) in 1995 from Jammu University and PhD (Zoology) in 2010 from Kashmir University. His areas of specializations include pre-clinical drug development, diabetes and obesity research, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory disorders. Dr Zabeer started his career in 1997 at CSIR-IIIM and held different positions till his elevation as Director. He was promoted as Chief Scientist in 2021.