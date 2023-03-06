Draft agenda of Governing Council meeting of JK Skill Development Mission reviewed

Jammu, Mar 6: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, today convened a meeting to review the draft agenda for the preparatory 4th Governing Council meeting of JK Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) at Civil Secretariat, Jammu.
Threadbare discussion was held on various components of draft agenda points of 4th preparatory meeting of Governing Council of JKSDM to be held later, besides the decision taken in previous meetings of Governing Council of Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission.
Among others the meeting was attended by Special Secretary, SDD, Mohammad Ashraf; MD JKSDM, Leena Padha; Professor Muqbil Burhan, IIM Jammu; FA/CAO SDD, Yasir Sharief, Incharge JKSDM Jammu Office, Neelanjana Manwati and other concerned officers while Incharge JKSDM Srinagar Office, Shafqat Ara participated online.
The concerned officers briefed the Principal Secretary about the agenda set up for 4th Governing Council meeting which included various issues and present status of working of Skill Development Mission in the UT.
During the threadbare discussion, the Principal Secretary gave several directions to concerned officers to further improve the working of Skill Development Mission. He said that JKSDM envisions empowering the youth of J&K with appropriate skills for continual career progression, entrepreneurial opportunity and sustainable employment. The Mission strives to enhance employability and sustainable growth by means of measurable and meaningful skill development.
Principal Secretary also stressed upon the concerned officers to clear all bottlenecks in the draft agenda points. He directed them to take up the matter of UCs with DCs regarding the funds already transferred to them so that further course of action could be taken accordingly.
The meeting also discussed and reviewed different aspects of Centrally Sponsored Schemes including PMKVY, SANKALP and India Skill competition besides deliberating on physical and financial status.