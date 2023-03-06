Draft agenda of Governing Council meeting of JK Skill Development Mission reviewed

Threadbare discussion was held on various components of draft agenda points of 4th preparatory meeting of Governing Council of JKSDM to be held later, besides the decision taken in previous meetings of Governing Council of Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission.

Among others the meeting was attended by Special Secretary, SDD, Mohammad Ashraf; MD JKSDM, Leena Padha; Professor Muqbil Burhan, IIM Jammu; FA/CAO SDD, Yasir Sharief, Incharge JKSDM Jammu Office, Neelanjana Manwati and other concerned officers while Incharge JKSDM Srinagar Office, Shafqat Ara participated online.