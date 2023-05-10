‘Drawing and Disbursing Powers’ delegated to SSPs SIA Kashmir, Jammu

“Pursuant to the establishment of State Investigation Agency (SIA), J&K vide G O No 286-Home of 2021 dated November 1, 2021 and G O No 181-Home of 2022 dated June 21, 2022, sanction is hereby accorded to the delegation of “Drawing and Disbursing Powers” in favour of SSP, State Investigation Agency, Kashmir and SSP, State Investigation Agency, Jammu, in terms of Government Order No 246-F of 1988 dated September13, 1988, issued by the Finance Department, J&K vide endorsement No A/ 71(88)-1054 dated September 13, 1988, to operate upon the funds as have been or may be placed at his or her disposal by the competent authority,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.