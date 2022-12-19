Drive against terror sympathisers will continue: Dilbag Singh

Jammu, Dec 19: Asserting that the process to identify terror sympathisers is in progress, the Director General of Police (DGP) in J&K, Dilbag Singh Monday said that the drive against the people or institutions providing any kind of support to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir will continue.
The DGP was speaking to media in Kathua after the inauguration of 11th Police Martyrs Memorial T-20 cricket championship-2022 at the sports stadium.
“The enemy of peace and terror supporters have created assets and constructed buildings that work to keep terrorism alive. Therefore, we are in the process of identifying such institutions or individuals one by one for having links with the terrorists and they will face strict action under the law,” he said.
He was responding to the question on the demolition of house of Jaish-e-Mohammed commander, Ashiq Hussain Nengro. His double - storey house was demolished by the authorities in Rajpora in Pulwama recently.
The DGP said: “The drive was part of that process which will continue in the future as well. Any place or anything which promotes terrorism comes under the jurisdiction of law i.e., seize/seal it or to demolish it if violating other norms of the government is part of the drive and this drive will continue in future too against the terror supporters.”
He said that terrorism has brought destruction in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 30 years.
In reference to a question of threat to the PM package employees from the terror groups, he said that “the TRF is a mouth piece of Pakistan’s ISI backed terror outfits".
"They speak on behalf of such outfits to create panic and misunderstanding among the people. The TRF is on our radar and we have already taken action against it, and in future too, these actions will continue,” Singh said.
To another question, he said: “The terror training camps are operational although their count declines or increases. However, the training camps in this area (across the International Border) are not very active. But in other areas such camps are there. They give training to terrorists and then infliitration attempts are made."
Lauding the security forces, he said that the infiltration has declined this year in comparison to the past because of tightened border security and anti-terror grids.
“Both the grids are working well. Any kind of terror attempt will be dealt with iron hands,” he added.
With regard to the smuggling of drugs from across the border, he said that it’s a new conspiracy hatched from Pakistan to push in drugs to target the youth and the society (in J&K). "Large quantities of drugs are coming. However, the police have seized a huge quantity of drugs foiling such attempts, " he said.
He also said: “In many attempts, the drugs which had to be transported to other parts of the country could not reach out (of J&K). The drug which had to be distributed among the consumers / youth has also not reached them as well because of the alertness of police.”
“We will continue to tighten our grip over the drug smuggling and will take strict action against the persons involved in the drug smuggling,” he said.
To help addicted youth to overcome from addiction to drugs, he said that the police have made de-addiction centres.
“The J&K Police are working to bring youth come out of the addiction by rehabilitating them and supporting them. JKP is constructing a big de-addiction centre (in Jammu) though we already have a de-addiction centre in Jammu but it lacks proper space as required. Therefore, we are constructing a new rehabilitation centre. We have a team of doctors and counselors,” he said.
"Similarly", he said, “the J&K Police are running a drug de-addiction centre in Kashmir. At range level, such centres are working. Now the people are demanding more such de-addiction centres from JKP.”