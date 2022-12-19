Drive against terror sympathisers will continue: Dilbag Singh

Jammu, Dec 19: Asserting that the process to identify terror sympathisers is in progress, the Director General of Police (DGP) in J&K, Dilbag Singh Monday said that the drive against the people or institutions providing any kind of support to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir will continue.

The DGP was speaking to media in Kathua after the inauguration of 11th Police Martyrs Memorial T-20 cricket championship-2022 at the sports stadium.

“The enemy of peace and terror supporters have created assets and constructed buildings that work to keep terrorism alive. Therefore, we are in the process of identifying such institutions or individuals one by one for having links with the terrorists and they will face strict action under the law,” he said.

He was responding to the question on the demolition of house of Jaish-e-Mohammed commander, Ashiq Hussain Nengro. His double - storey house was demolished by the authorities in Rajpora in Pulwama recently.