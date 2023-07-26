Driver arrested with 165 kg poppy straw in Udhampur

Police team of Police Station Udhampur led by Inspector Raghubir Singh, SHO Police Station Udhampur under the supervision of Addl. SP Udhampur Anwaar Ul Haq and DySP Headquarters S. Gurmeet Singh, was conducting routine vehicle checking at Jakhani area, NHW and a vehicle bearing registration number PB35Q-9459 was made to stop which was coming from Kashmir valley towards Udhampur.