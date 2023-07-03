Driver dies after oil tanker falls into gorge in Ramban

Banihal, July 03: The driver of a tanker died after his vehicle rolled down in a deep gorge near Shaitaan Nallah area of Jawahar tunnel on Jammu Srinagar national highway this morning.

The tanker was on way to Kashmir from Jammu and was loaded with kerosene oil.

Loaded fuel tankers are not allowed via Banihal-Qazigand fourlane tunnel and all fuel tankers are allowed to ply through old highway through Jawahar Tunnel .

Police said soon after the news of the accident Banihal police and Nowgam volunteers started rescue operation , but found the driver of the tanker dead on the spot.