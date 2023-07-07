Driver injured in tanker accident in J&K's Banihal

Banihal, July 07: A petrol tanker on way to Srinagar from Jammu met with an accident and rolled down near Char Chinar Banihal on the national highway late on Thursday, injuring the driver.
Officials said that oil was leaking from the one chamber of the tanker. "Fire tenders, police and volunteers have been rushed to the spot, " said an official.
A police official said that the driver of the tanker, identified as Jagvinder Singh, a resident of Handwara was injured and was shifted to Banihal hospital soon after the accident.