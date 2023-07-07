Jammu

Driver injured in tanker accident in J&K's Banihal

The driver of the tanker Jagvinder Singh, a resident of Handwara was shifted to Banihal hospital soon after the accident
Banihal, July 07: A petrol tanker on way to Srinagar from Jammu met with an accident and rolled down near Char Chinar Banihal on the national highway late on Thursday, injuring the driver.

Officials said that oil was leaking from the one chamber of the tanker. "Fire tenders, police and volunteers have been rushed to the spot, " said an official. 

A police official said  that the driver of the tanker, identified as Jagvinder Singh, a resident of Handwara was injured and was shifted to Banihal hospital soon after the accident.

Accident

