Driver killed in tyre-burst while changing front wheel of tanker in Ramban

Police identified him as Shashi Pal, 50, a resident of Nooroor Kangra from Himachal Pradesh.

SHO Chanderkoot, Padam Dev Singh said that the front wheel of the tanker was hot and driver parked the tanker for a check. He said both driver and conductor started changing the tyre and all of a sudden the wheel burst with a bang killing the driver on the spot. "The iron rim of tanker's wheel proved fatal for the driver," he said.

Police said the dead body of Shashi Pal was being sent to HP after medico-legal formalities. A police case has been registered at PS Chanderkoot in Ramban district.