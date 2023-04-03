'Drone dropped' arms, ammunition recovered in Samba village: Police

Jammu, April 03: Police in Samba have launched a massive search operation following the recovery of Chinese grenades and pistols suspected to be dropped by a drone from across the border.
Officials said that acting on specific inputs, Samba police led by Additional SP rushed to Rakh Barotian area on the upper side of AIIMS Vijaypur and conducted searches.
During searches, the officials said that four Chinese grenades, six magazines with 48 rounds and 3 Chinese pistols were recovered from a packet.
This packet, the security agencies believe, was dropped in the open area by a drone. The police and security agencies, after receiving the input, immediately launched the search operation which were continuing till the filing of this report.