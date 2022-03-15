Drug Menace | Bring back affected to social fabric as healthy, productive individuals: Advisor Bhatnagar

Srinagar, Mar 15: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Tuesday said that there was a need to ensure that the supply chain mechanism of the drug was broken and the affected were brought back to the social fabric as healthy and productive individuals.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that e-inaugurating a survey about the prevalence of drug addiction in Kashmir to be undertaken by Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’, Advisor Bhatnagar said that drug addiction was a grave issue and this survey would help know the exact burden of the problem and help us in management of this serious issue.
He said that the J&K administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was working with the objective of establishing a drug-free Kashmir.
Highlighting the effects of drug abuse on society, Advisor Bhatnagar said that drug addicts should not be discriminated rather dealt with love and care to get them back.