DSEJ announces summer break for Jammu schools

Srinagar, May 21: The school education department has announced summer vacation for all government and recognized private schools upto higher secondary level falling in summer zones of Jammu division.
As per an order issued by the Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ), the schools upto class 8th will observe summer vacation from May 23 to July 09 while the classes from 9th to 12th will observe summer vacation from May 30 to July 09.
The summer vacation has been announced in view of the prevailing hot weather conditions in Jammu division.