DSEJ announces summer break for Jammu schools

Srinagar, June 02: The school education department Jammu has announced summer vacation for all government and recognized private schools up to higher secondary level falling in summer zones of Jammu division.
As per an order issued by the Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ), the schools will observe summer vacation from June 8 to July 22 of 2023.
All the teachers have been directed to remain available for any online guidance of students during the vacation period.
"Any default on part of head of the schools or teaches in observance of the above schedule shall attract action under rules," the order reads.